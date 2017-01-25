"California is not turning back," the governor said of the president's agenda.
It's almost as if the man who once ran for the White House himself is taking a stand as a kind of alternative president. In his annual State of the State Address on Tuesday, California Gov. Jerry Brown reiterated a vision for the nation's most populous state that was thoroughly at odds with the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|39 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|234,910
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|56 min
|Sopr
|7
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
|Intelligence committee led by Californians inve...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|California withdraws bid to allow undocumented ...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|15 hr
|Dr Guru
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC