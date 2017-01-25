"California is not turning back," the...

"California is not turning back," the governor said of the president's agenda.

It's almost as if the man who once ran for the White House himself is taking a stand as a kind of alternative president. In his annual State of the State Address on Tuesday, California Gov. Jerry Brown reiterated a vision for the nation's most populous state that was thoroughly at odds with the Trump administration.

