California hires Justin Wilcox as new head coach
California has hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach to replace the fired Sonny Dykes. Athletic director Mike Williams announced the hiring Saturday, less than a week after Dykes' surprising firing.
