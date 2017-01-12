California hires Justin Wilcox as new...

California hires Justin Wilcox as new head coach

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

California has hired Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach to replace the fired Sonny Dykes. Athletic director Mike Williams announced the hiring Saturday, less than a week after Dykes' surprising firing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 233,728
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 50 min mdbuilder 62,861
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 2 hr Ronald 5
News Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10) 6 hr RiccardoFire 201,893
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Fri RiccardoFire 16,060
News Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo Jan 13 Pearl 1
News County office hosts annual presentation on Cali... Jan 12 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC