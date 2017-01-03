California governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty

In this May 13, 2016 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart showing the unpredictable capital gains revenues as he discusses his revised 2016-17 state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Brown will release his proposed state budget on Jan. 10, 2017, outlining his spending priorities during a period of deep uncertainty about California's finances as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.