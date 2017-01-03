California governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty
In this May 13, 2016 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures to a chart showing the unpredictable capital gains revenues as he discusses his revised 2016-17 state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Brown will release his proposed state budget on Jan. 10, 2017, outlining his spending priorities during a period of deep uncertainty about California's finances as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|1 min
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|District 1
|233,215
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|Young Californians Claim Donald Trump Is Threat...
|7 hr
|Geezer
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|8 hr
|Foghorn Leghorn
|82
|Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|5
|Pro-Trump Californians hope his victory can fue...
|16 hr
|ArmUp
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC