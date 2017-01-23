California governor defiant in face of Trump agenda
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan he released at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is coming off a blockbuster year of liberal wins on climate change, minimum wage, gun control and two of his pet projects, sentencing reform and high-speed rail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|Dr Guru
|234,766
|California Governor Jerry Brown stands up to Tr...
|49 min
|Geezer
|1
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|WI Dhanushka
|27
|California governor speech comes amid shifting ...
|5 hr
|13th Angel
|5
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|11 hr
|District 1
|1
|Deadly storm heads north after battering Southeast
|19 hr
|next
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC