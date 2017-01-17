California getting soaked with series...

California getting soaked with series of heavy storms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

William Wright fills a few sandbags in the parking lot next to Fire Station 44 on 8th Street in Seal Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The City of Seal Beach placed sand bags and piles of sand in several places around the city for residents to prepare for the coming winter storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Aquarius-wy 234,190
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Global initiative 62,936
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... 3 hr Cheekz3494 14
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 Wed Birds Landing Bob 2
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... Tue Mullahing It Over 6
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Tue Mugs mahone 9
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC