California gets failing grades on a key civil liberties issue
Police agencies' ability to seize a suspect's property without proving a crime - or even filing charges - is a systemic scandal that receives too little attention. Compounding the problems with what's known as “civil asset forfeiture” is the failure of many law enforcement organizations to keep good records of the property they seize and how they spend the proceeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|23 min
|Andrew
|61
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|235,478
|TRUMP COUNTDOWN CLOCK_____Vegas IS Betting IT W...
|2 hr
|District 1
|3
|Is Rioatmdevices Legit???
|5 hr
|Brando
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,028
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|14 hr
|Trump the Messenger
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|14 hr
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC