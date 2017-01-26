California gets failing grades on a k...

California gets failing grades on a key civil liberties issue

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Police agencies' ability to seize a suspect's property without proving a crime - or even filing charges - is a systemic scandal that receives too little attention. Compounding the problems with what's known as “civil asset forfeiture” is the failure of many law enforcement organizations to keep good records of the property they seize and how they spend the proceeds.

