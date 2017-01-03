California funds first US inmate sex ...

California funds first US inmate sex reassignment

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A 57-year-old convicted killer serving a life sentence in California became the first U.S. inmate to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery, the prisoner's attorneys confirmed Friday to The Associated Press. California prison officials agreed in August 2015 to pay for the surgery for Shiloh Heavenly Quine, who was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for ransom and has no possibility of parole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min loose cannon 233,060
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 57 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,716
Great deals at Restaurants This Month! 6 hr howefortunate 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 12 hr Spec 4 Grant 78
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) Thu moi 16
News Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ... Thu Captain Yesterday 1
News Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid... Thu Captain Yesterday 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC