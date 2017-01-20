California flood sweeps cabins, cars ...

California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coastal canyon

17 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

LOS ANGELES>> More than 20 people escaped injury today when a flood swept cabins and vehicles down a coastal canyon as the second in a trio of storms drenched California with heavy rain and brought more snow to the mountains. The dramatic scene about 115 miles northwest of Los Angeles came during a day of pounding rain in Southern California that caused flooding, rockslides and an avalanche warning.

