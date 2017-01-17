California Environmental Law & Policy...

California Environmental Law & Policy Update - January 2017 #2

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court today agreed to resolve a dispute over which court should handle challenges to a 2015 Obama administration regulation that defines waters protected under the federal Clean Water Act. The justices decided to hear the appeal taken by the National Association of Manufacturers of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in which the circuit court ruled it has jurisdiction to review the challenges to the proposed Clean Water Rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Rogue Scholar 05 234,027
News Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva... 11 hr Lick4609 7
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) 19 hr Mugs mahone 9
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Mon mythoughts 3
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 Mon ghost877 1
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) Mon Dudley 6
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,042 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC