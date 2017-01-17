California Environmental Law & Policy Update - January 2017 #2
Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court today agreed to resolve a dispute over which court should handle challenges to a 2015 Obama administration regulation that defines waters protected under the federal Clean Water Act. The justices decided to hear the appeal taken by the National Association of Manufacturers of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in which the circuit court ruled it has jurisdiction to review the challenges to the proposed Clean Water Rule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|234,027
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|11 hr
|Lick4609
|7
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|19 hr
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Brian_G
|62,878
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|Mon
|ghost877
|1
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC