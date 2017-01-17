California Environmental Law & Policy Update - January 2017 #2

Jan 13 The U.S. Supreme Court today agreed to resolve a dispute over which court should handle challenges to a 2015 Obama administration regulation that defines waters protected under the federal Clean Water Act. The justices decided to hear the appeal taken by the National Association of Manufacturers of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling in which the circuit court ruled it has jurisdiction to review the challenges to the proposed Clean Water Rule.

