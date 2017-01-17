California drought: State to keep modest conservation rules for now
A motorist drives through a flood on Crazyhorse Canyon Rd. during a downpour of rain on Sunday, January 8, 2017 in Salinas, Calif. Amid drenching rains and heavy snowfall this winter, California is moving to ease up a little on its statewide water conservation rules - although not drop them entirely.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Mothra
|62,890
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Dr Guru
|234,047
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|3 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|21 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
