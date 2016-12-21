California cap-and-trade program face...

California cap-and-trade program faces legal challenge

The native word for salmon, Ney-puy, means “that which is eaten” and the iconic fish and its habitat sustain California's largest tribe in ways that are both literal and metaphorical. How this tribe, from its rugged stronghold on the Redwood coast of Humboldt County, became an early adopter of California's cutting-edge carbon offset trade program speaks to the tribe's ambitions for its future and the state's ambitions for its signature environmental policy.

