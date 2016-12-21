California cap-and-trade program faces legal challenge
The native word for salmon, Ney-puy, means “that which is eaten” and the iconic fish and its habitat sustain California's largest tribe in ways that are both literal and metaphorical. How this tribe, from its rugged stronghold on the Redwood coast of Humboldt County, became an early adopter of California's cutting-edge carbon offset trade program speaks to the tribe's ambitions for its future and the state's ambitions for its signature environmental policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|loose cannon
|232,458
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Licks5109
|66
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Cupcake8433
|62,635
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|7 hr
|Solarman
|3
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|11 hr
|amorrrr
|3
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C...
|Sat
|Pinhead
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC