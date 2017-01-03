California bracing for storm that clo...

California bracing for storm that closed Yosemite Valley

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

File - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, the Merced River appears to form a lake in Yosemite Valley from heavy rains which melted the snow pack in Yosemite National Park, Calif. A massive storm approaching Central California could overflow rivers, trigger rockslides and send trees falling onto powerlines, putting visitors on alert in Yosemite National Park, which flooded from a 1997 storm that temporarily closed the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 19 min JRB 233,114
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) 26 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 7,047
News Trump's victory reportedly threatens mental hea... 32 min tomin cali 2
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 40 min spytheweb 15
Storm coming 8-16 inches rain on Tuesday, other... 1 hr Fielder 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 62,728
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 2 hr Warrior 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,276

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC