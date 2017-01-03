California bracing for storm that closed Yosemite Valley

File - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, the Merced River appears to form a lake in Yosemite Valley from heavy rains which melted the snow pack in Yosemite National Park, Calif. A massive storm approaching Central California could overflow rivers, trigger rockslides and send trees falling onto powerlines, putting visitors on alert in Yosemite National Park, which flooded from a 1997 storm that temporarily closed the park.

