Brown, Legislature differ sharply on California budget
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work. California Gov. Jerry Brown proposed a $122.5 billion state spending plan Tuesday and warned of a looming $2 billion deficit because of falling tax revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|14 min
|Dr Guru
|233,355
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|39 min
|Battle Tested
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Cognitive Difference
|62,813
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|3 hr
|Jems2598
|88
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|10
|Young Californians Claim Donald Trump Is Threat...
|Sun
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC