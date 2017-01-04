'Big One' coming? Small quakes pepper...

'Big One' coming? Small quakes pepper Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Concerns that a violent earthquake will shatter Southern California were revived on New Year's Eve after some 250 small earthquakes rattled a wide area southeast of Los Angeles. The estimated 250 individual earthquakes over the weekend were small, the strongest clocking in at 3.9 magnitude, but the fact that they all occurred approximately 30 miles from the 800-mile San Andreas fault is concerning, according to scientists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min mdbuilder 62,661
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 29 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,644
News Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 7 hr Extasy800 7
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 9 hr Heartz1453 70
News Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1... 10 hr mar 1
News Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black... Mon ThomasA 2
News Peak Solar' Hits California Sun Solarman 3
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC