'Big One' coming? Small quakes pepper Southern California
Concerns that a violent earthquake will shatter Southern California were revived on New Year's Eve after some 250 small earthquakes rattled a wide area southeast of Los Angeles. The estimated 250 individual earthquakes over the weekend were small, the strongest clocking in at 3.9 magnitude, but the fact that they all occurred approximately 30 miles from the 800-mile San Andreas fault is concerning, according to scientists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|mdbuilder
|62,661
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,644
|Trump presidency puts California Legislature in...
|7 hr
|Extasy800
|7
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|9 hr
|Heartz1453
|70
|Biz briefly: 10 O.C. firms awarded more than $1...
|10 hr
|mar
|1
|Lawsuit: Dude ranch owner asked chef for 'black...
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Peak Solar' Hits California
|Sun
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC