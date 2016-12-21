As Trump moves up, a Celebrity Appren...

As Trump moves up, a Celebrity Apprenticea gets Schwarzenegger spin

As Donald Trump prepares to take office as U.S. president, another celebrity turned politician is about to take over his "Apprentice" TV show hot seat, and is hoping for higher ratings. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the "Terminator" movie star who served two terms as California governor, promises a more humorous touch on "The New Celebrity Apprentice," starting on Jan. 2 on NBC with a new round of stars taking on business-related challenges.

Chicago, IL

