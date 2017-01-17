Anti-Trump activists take to LA stree...

Anti-Trump activists take to LA streets with chants of a Not my presidenta

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Protesters begin their march to Los Angeles City Hall on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, following Donald Trump's inauguration, with chants of “not my president.” Despite a steady downpour of rain, thousands of people converged on Los Angeles City Hall Friday, joining a chorus of marchers across Southern California and the nation to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. Arriving first was a contingent of more than a hundred coming from Mariachi Plaza on downtown's eastside, led by a large pick-up truck displaying a red banner that read in Spanish, “Legalization, Deferred Action, For the Whole Family, Equality!” By 1 p.m., the crowd swelled to more than a thousand, with the arrival of marchers coming from the west.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 234,388
News California flood sweeps cabins, cars down coast... 7 hr Dr Wu 3
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,970
Planned Parenthood 14 hr T J Rodney 1
News Closing the great divide between Trump and envi... 22 hr CAS 2
Best Connect FOR Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri lplkjd 1
Temecula Wine Tasting Coupons Fri howefortunate 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC