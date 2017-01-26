Amid Trumpa s funding threats to a sa...

Amid Trumpa s funding threats to a sanctuarya cities, police, county sheriffs perform balancing act

In the face of President Donald Trump's order to pull federal dollars from so-called “sanctuary cities,” Southern California law enforcement officials from L.A. to the Inland Empire Wednesday stuck to walking a fine line with hands-off approaches in their treatment of undocumented immigrants. Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck said his department will follow its decades-old policy of keeping officers focused on local crimes, leaving federal violations such as entering the country illegally in the hands of immigration officials.

tomin cali

again twisting things. the federal law want them to report illegals not enforce federal law,big difference,yet don't let those facts get in the way of the left and their fake news.

los angeles and their special order 40 has hurt alot of citizens,this is the top cop pushing things and not what the average cop support,they just have to follow or lose their jobs.

