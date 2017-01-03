After the Uber standoff, California lawmakers want to hit rogue...

After the Uber standoff, California l...

The skirmish between Uber and California regulators ended with Uber loading up its self-driving cars on the back of its self-driving truck and driving them to Arizona after its car registrations were revoked. Now California lawmakers want to make future violations to the state's self-driving laws even tougher with a $25,000 a day fine, among other punishments.

