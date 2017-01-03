After the Uber standoff, California lawmakers want to hit rogue...
The skirmish between Uber and California regulators ended with Uber loading up its self-driving cars on the back of its self-driving truck and driving them to Arizona after its car registrations were revoked. Now California lawmakers want to make future violations to the state's self-driving laws even tougher with a $25,000 a day fine, among other punishments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|233,032
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|Sweety6754
|79
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Lovey3639
|62,716
|Keddie Murders (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|moi
|16
|Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ...
|Thu
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid...
|Thu
|Captain Yesterday
|2
|California hires ex-Attorney General Holder to ...
|Thu
|spud
|9
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC