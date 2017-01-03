a Atmospheric rivera storm bringing rain to Southern California
As the Southland dries out following a day of light, steady rain, the region braced today for a round of rainfall in the L.A. area on Saturday as a result of a heavy storm generated by a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river, but the heaviest rain will remain in northern and Central California, forecasters said. As of this morning, the chance of measurable precipitation in L.A. County Saturday stands at 50 percent, with a half-inch of rain expected, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet.
