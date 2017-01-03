a Atmospheric rivera storm bringing r...

a Atmospheric rivera storm bringing rain to Southern California

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

As the Southland dries out following a day of light, steady rain, the region braced today for a round of rainfall in the L.A. area on Saturday as a result of a heavy storm generated by a weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river, but the heaviest rain will remain in northern and Central California, forecasters said. As of this morning, the chance of measurable precipitation in L.A. County Saturday stands at 50 percent, with a half-inch of rain expected, said National Weather Service meteorologist David Sweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min loose cannon 233,086
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr tina anne 62,722
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 3 hr Genl Forrest 79
Great deals at Restaurants This Month! 9 hr howefortunate 1
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) Thu moi 16
News Sexual Assault Police Industry Illustration by ... Thu Captain Yesterday 1
News Newest Blue Dog Sides with GOP on Repeal of Mid... Thu Captain Yesterday 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC