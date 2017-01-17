91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential inauguration
Although he's a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be traveling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person Although he's a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be traveling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he is in intensive care for pneumonia and she is being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalized in Houston, where he is in intensive care for pneumonia and she is being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing Virginia is set to execute an inmate convicted of killing a family of four in their Richmond home on New Year's Day 2006 A man convicted of ... (more)
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|234,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,917
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|20 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|Tue
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
