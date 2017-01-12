5 best industries for aspiring entrepreneurs in 2017

In this Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, Daniel Lewis, Mosquito Authority, sprays to kill mosquitos before the summer season, in Jacksonville, N.C. From landscaping to cleaning to pest control, businesses in maintenance industries that service residences and commercial buildings saw a 13 percent increase in sales in 2016, according to Sageworks. If you gain the right expertise, Sageworks analyst James Noe says, these businesses are easy to start because they have relatively low upfront costs and don't require large inventory, staff or dedicated office space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.