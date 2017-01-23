3 dogs give avalanche rescuers hope but 22 people missing

Italian Mountain Rescue Corps "Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico" Soccorso Alpino volunteers and rescuers work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near in Farin... . Italian Mountain Rescue Corps "Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico" shows Soccorso Alpino volunteers and rescuers at work in the area of the avalanche-struck Hotel Rigopiano, near... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.