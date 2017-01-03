2 more storms head for already-soaked Southern California
The Southland runs a 30 percent chance of rain today, then will experience rain on-and-off Wednesday through Friday as a result of a pair of storm systems, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said there is a slight chance of rain in the Southland this morning followed by a chance of rain this afternoon, with the chance of measurable precipitation today set at 30 percent.
