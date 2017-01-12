2 Members of R&B Band Tower of Power ...

2 Members of R&B Band Tower of Power Hit by Train

Two members of iconic Bay Area band Tower of Power were struck by an Amtrak train near Oakland's Jack London Square and taken to a hospital Thursday night, according to a band spokesperson. Kim Yonenaka reports.

