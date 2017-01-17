$1.9 billion error adds to California deficit projection
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his 2017-2018 state budget plan in Sacramento, Calif. Brown's administration miscalculated costs for the state Medi-Cal program by $1.9 billion last year, an oversight that contributed to Brown's projection of a deficit in the upcoming budget, officials have acknowledged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 min
|Mothra
|62,901
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|234,075
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|13 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Political Earthquake In California Gay Conserva...
|Tue
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Tue
|Mugs mahone
|9
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 16
|Dudley
|6
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC