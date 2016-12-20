Wide range of new laws kick in Jan. 1...

Wide range of new laws kick in Jan. 1 in California

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Sacramento >> On New Year's Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what's sure to be a recurring theme in the new year: just how different the Golden State is from most of the rest of incoming President Donald Trump's America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min Dr Guru 232,077
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 11 hr Genl Forrest 41
News Fund aims to assist possible deportees 15 hr Wildchild 2
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) Mon David f Miller 52
News Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09) Mon David f Miller 152
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Sun don t drink the k... 62,606
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Sat amoremann 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC