Wide range of new laws kick in Jan. 1 in California
Sacramento >> On New Year's Day, Californians will wake up to hundreds of new laws, governing everything from the size of our paychecks to the rights of beauty salons to serve booze as they cultivate our coiffure. But some of the higher-profile laws among the 898 bills that Gov. Jerry Brown signed this year will symbolize what's sure to be a recurring theme in the new year: just how different the Golden State is from most of the rest of incoming President Donald Trump's America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|Dr Guru
|232,077
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|11 hr
|Genl Forrest
|41
|Fund aims to assist possible deportees
|15 hr
|Wildchild
|2
|Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|52
|Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|152
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|don t drink the k...
|62,606
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Sat
|amoremann
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC