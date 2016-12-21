Vigilant Uber driver leads police to child sex trafficking victim
Police in California arrested two women on suspicion of pimping a 16-year-old girl after an Uber driver overheard them talking about an imminent meeting with a client, according to multiple reports. Elk Grove authorities were alerted around 7:45 p.m. Monday to the meeting at a Sacramento-area hotel.
