Vigilant Uber driver leads police to ...

Vigilant Uber driver leads police to child sex trafficking victim

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Police in California arrested two women on suspicion of pimping a 16-year-old girl after an Uber driver overheard them talking about an imminent meeting with a client, according to multiple reports. Elk Grove authorities were alerted around 7:45 p.m. Monday to the meeting at a Sacramento-area hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10) 41 min Provider 22
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Jacques in Ottawa 232,283
News DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 10 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 8
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) 11 hr Ross 11
News Scow: Jerry Brown's fight isn't against Trump, ... 12 hr Solarman 1
News Zayn Malik confirms dating Gigi Hadid (Feb '16) 13 hr Jess 7
News California Issues 806,000 Driver's Licenses To ... 14 hr tomin cali 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC