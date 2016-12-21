Uber to test self-driving cars in Arizona after California roadblock
The California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked Uber's autonomous vehicle registration this week after the company failed to obtain proper permits before hitting the public streets in San Francisco. So Uber moved its efforts to the desert on Thursday.
