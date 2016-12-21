Trump presidency presents a challenge for congressmen overseeing U.S. intelligence
The two contrasting Californians who lead House of Representatives oversight of U.S. intelligence operations will be tested as never before once Donald Trump becomes president. The committee's chairman, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of Tulare, advises the Trump transition team .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Dr Guru
|232,002
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|14 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Sat
|West 11th
|25
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Fri
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC