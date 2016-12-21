Texas family blame Apple's FaceTime i...

Texas family blame Apple's FaceTime in suit over fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A Texas couple whose 5-year-old daughter died in a crash involving a driver who was allegedly using Apple's FaceTime video chatting app is suing the tech company. The lawsuit filed this month in Santa Clara Superior Court accuses Apple of not implementing iPhone features that would automatically disable FaceTime based on technology that calculates highway speeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 232,380
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Brian_G 62,634
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 hr Splits2898 66
News If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using C... 7 hr Sparkz1421 13
News The changing face of the UC 12 hr PHI Lapinlahden L... 1
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 19 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
Interested in a naughty cam show? 21 hr misstina90420 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,494,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC