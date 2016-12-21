Teen suicide clusters growing across ...

Teen suicide clusters growing across California

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Democrat

In California and across the country, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens - a grim reminder that many high school students' primary barrier to adulthood is themselves. More young people take their own lives than the number killed by cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, flu, pneumonia and chronic lung disease combined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Jacques in icy Ot... 232,141
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr mdbuilder 62,604
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Mon Genl Forrest 41
News Fund aims to assist possible deportees Mon Wildchild 2
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) Mon David f Miller 52
News Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09) Mon David f Miller 152
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Dec 24 amoremann 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC