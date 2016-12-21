Storms expected to kick off 2017 - bu...

Storms expected to kick off 2017 - but a break on New Yeara s Day

17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Storms moving across Southern California are likely to kick off 2017 with sporadic showers soaking the Southland into next weekend. Though forecasts in the fall predicted a dry, warm winter because of La Nina conditions, a series of storms are poised to steadily douse the region in rain – at least into the start of the year.

