Should California becomes its own nation? One group says yes

How -- Yes California is gathering signatures for a ballot measure that would strike language binding California to the United States from the state constitution. "Yes California," a pro-secession group, filed paperwork with the state attorney general in November for a proposed 2018 ballot measure to strike language in the state constitution binding California to the United States.

