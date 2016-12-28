Series of earthquakes hits near California-Nevada border
Earthquakes occur all over the world, mostly around plate edges, on faults. Here are three things to keep in mind to ensure safety in an earthquake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|24 min
|EVille Ed
|63
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|29 min
|Rise Up Rise Up
|62,613
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|54 min
|District 1
|232,233
|Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|Cakez7643
|201,889
|DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Tulare County Supervisor Allen Ishida says heÂ’s...
|4 hr
|Charles
|1
|Gold for sale
|23 hr
|M-A-N-U-E-L
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC