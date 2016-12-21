Schwarzenegger: 'Celebrity Apprentice...

Schwarzenegger: 'Celebrity Apprentice' his show, not Trump's

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

In an epic mishmash of politics and celebrity, Donald Trump's elevation from "Celebrity Apprentice" host to president-elect has created an opening for actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to become a reality TV star. But Schwarzenegger says viewers will find out who's the boss when the revamped reality series debuts Monday on NBC with a two-hour episode .

