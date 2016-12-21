Santa Ana winds hit Southern California, rain on the way
Strong Santa Ana winds will whip across portions of the Southland today, producing 40-mile-per-hour gusts in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, and showers are expected later in the week, forecasters said. A wind advisory denoting the expectation of sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph will be in force until 3 p.m. in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|30 min
|Dr Guru
|232,136
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Mon
|Genl Forrest
|41
|Fund aims to assist possible deportees
|Mon
|Wildchild
|2
|Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|52
|Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|152
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Dec 24
|amoremann
|2
