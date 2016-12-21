Santa Ana winds hit Southern Californ...

Santa Ana winds hit Southern California, rain on the way

Strong Santa Ana winds will whip across portions of the Southland today, producing 40-mile-per-hour gusts in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, and showers are expected later in the week, forecasters said. A wind advisory denoting the expectation of sustained winds or gusts of at least 35 mph will be in force until 3 p.m. in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains and the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.

