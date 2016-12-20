Researchers urge reparations for victims of California's eugenics sterilization programs
Alexandra Stern at the University of Michigan, lead author of a new study about eugenics-based sterilization programs. California should pay reparations to victims of its eugenics-based sterilization programs, which took away the reproductive abilities of about 20,000 people in the first half of the 20th century, researchers said in a new study.
Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
