Researchers urge reparations for victims of California's eugenics sterilization programs

Alexandra Stern at the University of Michigan, lead author of a new study about eugenics-based sterilization programs. California should pay reparations to victims of its eugenics-based sterilization programs, which took away the reproductive abilities of about 20,000 people in the first half of the 20th century, researchers said in a new study.

