Rain today, with more on the way for Southern California
Showers are expected today on a day when an unconnected cold storm took aim at the Southland, promising rain, snow and gusty winds late Friday and on Christmas Eve and threatening to unleash mud and debris down slopes stripped bare by wildfires, National Weather Service forecasters said. “Moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night into early Saturday will bring a risk of urban roadway flooding, and mud and debris flows within recent burn areas,” said an NWS statement.
