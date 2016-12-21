Rain, snow to clear just in time for Santa to make his way through clear Inland Empire skies
When the clouds parted Saturday after a heavy storm drenched Southern California and left snow across its mountain peaks, it was expected to leave clear skies for Christmas Eve's most important traveler - Santa Claus. “It's great,” said Jason Cummings, 37, of Canoga Park, who popped up when the sun broke through to go fishing with his 11-year-old son at Lake Balboa, in the middle of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|Dr Guru
|232,002
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jemz5248
|62,605
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|14 hr
|amoremann
|2
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Sat
|West 11th
|25
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The Latest: 3 Hawaii electors for Clinton, 1 fo...
|Fri
|Bubblegum5910
|23
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC