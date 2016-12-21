Rain, snow to clear just in time for ...

Rain, snow to clear just in time for Santa to make his way through clear Inland Empire skies

When the clouds parted Saturday after a heavy storm drenched Southern California and left snow across its mountain peaks, it was expected to leave clear skies for Christmas Eve's most important traveler - Santa Claus. “It's great,” said Jason Cummings, 37, of Canoga Park, who popped up when the sun broke through to go fishing with his 11-year-old son at Lake Balboa, in the middle of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

