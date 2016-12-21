Rain, snow to clear just in time for Santa to make his way through clear Inland Empire skies

When the clouds parted Saturday after a heavy storm drenched Southern California and left snow across its mountain peaks, it was expected to leave clear skies for Christmas Eve's most important traveler - Santa Claus. “It's great,” said Jason Cummings, 37, of Canoga Park, who popped up when the sun broke through to go fishing with his 11-year-old son at Lake Balboa, in the middle of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

