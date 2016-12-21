Rain, snow coming to Southern Califor...

Rain, snow coming to Southern California before the new year

Read more: Whittier Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> A couple of low pressure systems are headed for the Southland Thursday, bringing the likelihood of some rain Friday and Saturday, National Weather Service forecasters said. As of Thursday morning, no more than between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain were expected as a result of the two systems, they said.

