Prostitution-promoting Backpage.com founders face new charges

16 hrs ago

The three California men who operate Backpage.com, the notorious backchannel web domain advertising prostitution and sex trafficking, have been charged with nearly 30 criminal acts - just two weeks after a judge tossed an earlier case against them. Carl Ferrer, Michael Lacey and James Larkin were slammed with 13 counts of pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping in addition to 26 counts of money laundering, California Attorney General Kamala Harris announced Friday.

