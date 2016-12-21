Pay to rise for millions as 19 states...

Pay to rise for millions as 19 states increase minimum wage

Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

It will be a happy New Year indeed for millions of the lowest-paid U.S. workers. Nineteen states, including New York and California, will ring in the year with an increase in the minimum wage.

