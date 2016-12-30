No, California has not legalized chil...

No, California has not legalized child prostitution

A rumour that prostitution by minors will be legal in California from January has caused quite a stir on right-wing Twitter. However the rumour relies on a shaky understanding of a law approved back in September by California Governor Jerry Brown.

