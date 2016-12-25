New California laws bump up minimum w...

New California laws bump up minimum wage, tighten gun rules

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A higher minimum wage, a ban on using "Redskins" as the name of a school team or mascot, and new restrictions on assault weapons are among the latest California laws taking effect with the new year: California's minimum wage will increase from $10 an hour to $10.50 for businesses with 26 or more employees under SB3 by Sen. Mark Leno, D-San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 49 min loose cannon 232,018
News Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10) 5 hr David f Miller 52
News Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09) 5 hr David f Miller 152
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr don t drink the k... 62,607
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 12 hr ThomasA 32
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... 14 hr LovePotion4470 26
kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam! Sat amoremann 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,339 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC