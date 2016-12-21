Ita s already raining in Southern California as storms line up
A storm will bring the Southland some rain today followed by one expected to trigger snowfall at low elevations, creating dangerous driving conditions on New year's Eve in the San Gabriel Mountains and on the road to Las Vegas, National Weather Service forecasters said. The low-pressure system forecast to strike the Southland today is expected to produce 0.7 inches of rain and have little impact in the mountains, where the snow level will remain at around 7,000 feet, according to an NWS statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|District 1
|232,333
|Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T...
|3 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Interested in a naughty cam show?
|5 hr
|misstina90420
|1
|DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un...
|5 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|12
|no parole release for patricia krenwinckle!!!! ...
|7 hr
|awesomecoolcat
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|7 hr
|Rev Ike
|65
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,618
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC