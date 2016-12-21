Ita s already raining in Southern Cal...

Ita s already raining in Southern California as storms line up

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A storm will bring the Southland some rain today followed by one expected to trigger snowfall at low elevations, creating dangerous driving conditions on New year's Eve in the San Gabriel Mountains and on the road to Las Vegas, National Weather Service forecasters said. The low-pressure system forecast to strike the Southland today is expected to produce 0.7 inches of rain and have little impact in the mountains, where the snow level will remain at around 7,000 feet, according to an NWS statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 232,333
Teen Society, Sexual Activities, Teens Dating T... 3 hr Baddboyfilms News 1
Interested in a naughty cam show? 5 hr misstina90420 1
News DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 5 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 12
no parole release for patricia krenwinckle!!!! ... 7 hr awesomecoolcat 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 7 hr Rev Ike 65
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,618
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC