How anti-illegal immigration activists from California won and lost this November

There are 2 comments on the San Gabriel Valley Tribune story from Monday Dec 19, titled How anti-illegal immigration activists from California won and lost this November. In it, San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports that:

In Washington, D.C., they now have a president who shares their views on border security and the need to deport undocumented immigrants. But in their home state, legislative leaders are vowing to fight Donald Trump and protect those in this country illegally.

tomin cali

the supporters of illegal aliens in office in california are against citizens 100% other than taking our taxes. if you look it is mostly elected bigots who are out for the illegals who look like them,most are la raza bigots who we foolishly elected thinking they would stand for citizens only to find out they put their ethnic make up ahead of country and fellow citizens as proven by their full support of illegal aliens.

hopefully trump will go after these so called leaders for violation of federal laws. even local govt's can and should be charged for harboring and all other crimes when they help illegal aliens stay in the USA. the laws are there use them against these traitors.

spytheweb

"But in their home state, legislative leaders are vowing to fight Donald Trump and protect those in this country illegally."

Let's not forget that federal law Trumps state law. Legislative leaders better be careful and avoid prison, California is not it's own country.

