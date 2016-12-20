Home buyers get new protection in key court decision: Thomas Elias
No industry is more vital to the finances of vast numbers of Californians than real estate. With homes and buildings the largest assets of millions of families in this state, it's vital the agents and brokers who buy and sell property do so with integrity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|Dr Phil
|232,103
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,602
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|21 hr
|Genl Forrest
|41
|Fund aims to assist possible deportees
|Mon
|Wildchild
|2
|Neo-Nazis among the hopefuls running for local ... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|52
|Welfare benefits in danger? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|David f Miller
|152
|kageshi video chat with naked dudes on cam!
|Dec 24
|amoremann
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC