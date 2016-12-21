High winds hitting Southern California mountains and valleys

A wind advisory reflecting a forecast of winds or gusts of at least 35 miles per hour will be in effect until noon in Los Angeles County in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys. Winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour are expected in the mountains while in the valleys the wind is forecast to blow at between 15 and 30 mph.

