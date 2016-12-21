Gun Sales Soar in California Ahead of...

Gun Sales Soar in California Ahead of New Laws

Read more: NBC San Diego

With six new gun control bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in July, sales of semi-automatic rifles have more than doubled in California over last year. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that the California Department of Justice shows 364,643 semi-automatic rifles had been sold by Dec. 9 whereas 153,931 rifles were sold last year.

