Get Started: Washington, DC, expands paid leave law
Washington, D.C., has significantly expanded its paid leave law, giving non-government workers in the city up to eight weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child. They also will get up to six weeks paid leave to care for a sick relative and two weeks of paid time off when workers themselves are ill.
